Recently signed superstar qualifies for Elimination Chamber with a big win on WWE SmackDown

After signing to the brand recently, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton faced Zelina Vega during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After a successful main roster debut last Friday, Stratton aimed to earn her spot in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber by winning the qualifier against Vega on this week's show. Legado Del Fantasma, who has been in an ongoing feud with LWO, was notably present at ringside during the match.

At one point, Stratton applied a reverse chin lock on Vega. However, Zelina slipped and delivered an elbow off the ropes. She followed up with a DDT, but it wasn't sufficient to put Stratton away.

As the action spilled to ringside, Vega got into an altercation with Elektra Lopez. Capitalizing on this distraction, Stratton executed a Spinebuster before delivering her signature moonsault, securing her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber later this month.

Tiffany Stratton's main roster journey has kicked off impressively. The former NXT Women's Champion's performance inside the Chamber in Perth, Australia, will undoubtedly be something to keep an eye on.

