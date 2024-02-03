Former champion makes WWE SmackDown debut in impressive fashion

A former champion made her WWE SmackDown debut and picked up an impressive win.

After Tiffany Stratton appeared in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, she highlighted one of her goals was to perform at another Premium Live Event on the main roster, and it looks like she might soon get her chance.

Earlier tonight on WWE SmackDown, Stratton came out of Nick Aldis' room and announced that she had just signed a SmackDown contract. Stratton got into Bianca Belair's face before slapping Mia Yim.

Nick Aldis broke it up before a backstage brawl could break out. He then made an official match between Stratton and Mia Yim. This would be Tiffany's SmackDown debut.

During their match, both put on a tough fight. Mia Yim started aggressively after getting slapped earlier in the night. She even came close to beating Stratton. However, the former NXT Women's Champion picked up the win after hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Although this was her debut match on the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton proved that she belongs in the ring with the best in the WWE women's division. It will be interesting to see where her career goes from here.

