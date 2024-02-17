Full predicted women's Elimination Chamber 2024 lineup ahead of WWE SmackDown - Shotzi replaced, shock final entrant?

We are just a few days out from WWE's next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber 2024, which will emanate live on February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

This year's Elimination Chamber will once again feature its traditional structure matches. Talking about the Women's Chamber match, the confirmed lineup features Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan who have already secured their spot after winning their respective qualifying matches. Besides this, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature two more qualifying matches.

Initially, Shotzi was set to wrestle against Naomi to gain a spot in this traditional match. However, recently the company announced that Shotzi unfortunately suffered an injury and this resulted in her getting replaced by Alba Fyre. On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton is also scheduled to compete against Zelina Vega in the squared circle for the right to enter the Women's Chamber match.

Many fans believe that Tiffany and Naomi are the ones who will likely emerge as the victor's in their respective qualifying matches. The final spot of this traditional match is set to be decided on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW where WWE has already announced a last-chance qualifying battle royal. Zoey Stark, Michin, and Shayna Baszler are already officially announced to be part of this battle royal.

Although Jade Cargill was reportedly going to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, plans reportedly changed and the former AEW star is improbable to be part of the last-chance Battle Royal match on the red brand.

How many participants are qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match?

In the Men's Elimination Chamber match, the winner will receive a World Heavyweight Title shot against Seth Rollins at the Grandest Stage of Them All. As of writing, the lineup of this epic showdown includes, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight.

The final two spots will also get filled after tonight's episode of SmackDown, as tonight's show will feature two qualifying matches. One match will witness a clash between the United States Champion Logan Paul and the Miz.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens is also scheduled to wrestle against Dominik Mysterio with the winner earning a spot in the traditional Chamber match.

Overall, the lineup of both the Elimination Chamber matches seems to be promising a five-star classic for the WWE Universe in the upcoming premium live event.

