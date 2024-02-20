Becky Lynch and 5 other stars singlehandedly taken out by former champion on RAW

Becky Lynch came out on RAW this week to hype up her 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match appearance, but she and her Elimination Chamber opponents were all taken out by a former champion.

During the latest episode of RAW, The Man was interrupted by all her opponents: Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bianca Belair. While the interaction was always going to lead to a brawl, it was a WWE Superstar who was not a participant in the match that had the last laugh.

Nia Jax made her way to the ring and singlehandedly took everybody, including Becky Lynch, out. The Irresistible Force stood tall ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Perth.

This was a huge moment for Nia Jax ahead of her Women's World Championship clash against Rhea Ripley in Perth, Australia. The two women had a tense sit-down interview earlier on the show.

Throughout their brief feud, Nia Jax has been completely dominant. She even defeated Lynch on the Day 1 special edition of WWE RAW. However, not everyone was happy with Nia standing tall, and understandably so.

The 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match contestants, mainly Becky and Liv Morgan, kept talking about Rhea Ripley, and it was Raquel Rodriguez who reminded them that Nia Jax could also be the champion heading into WrestleMania 40.

