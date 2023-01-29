Rhea Ripley has etched her name into the history books of WWE as she managed to outlast 29 other superstars to win the women's Royal Rumble match. The Eradicator came in at the number one spot, with Liv Morgan at the second spot, with both superstars lasting until the end.

Ripley put in an amazing performance in the match as she went the full distance and became the fourth-ever superstar to win the number one spot. In the end, the former WWE Women's Champion eliminated Asuka and Liv Morgan to claim her ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 39.

Following her historic win in the Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley revealed how excited she was to finally get the victory in the 30-women melee. Here's what she said about her performance in the match to Fox Officials:

"I'm tired of these fans not believing in me, Mami's got this stamina for days. I'm also smarter than everybody else." Ripley continued, "I rolled under the rope and I just sat on the ground laughing at people getting eliminated. I thought it was like hysterical, the funniest thing ever. Like you dummies don't even know I'm here." (0.15-0.40)

The Judgment Day member also eliminated returning stars such as Chelsea Green and Nia Jax from the match. It's safe to say that Rhea Ripley has put on one of the most incredible performances in the history of the Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley reveals how much winning the WWE women's Royal Rumble match means to her

The Eradicator has also gotten quite close to winning the Royal Rumble in the past year as well. Ripley came in second at the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in an incredible nail-biting finish where Bianca Belair eliminated her.

Speaking to Ryan Satin in a backstage interview following her huge win against 29 other women at the Rumble, Rhea Ripley revealed how much all of this means to her.

"It meant everything. I came so close in the past, I came second against Bianca Belair and I've been beating myself up ever since. Very happy for her don't get me wrong but I like to win and coming second isn't just good enough," Ripley said.

The Eradicator is now pushing on toward her journey to the Showcase of the Immortals, and it's going to be interesting to see who she is going to choose between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair as her opponent at WrestleMania.

Are you happy with Rhea Ripley winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off below.

