Unpredictable finish to Becky Lynch's first-time-ever match on WWE RAW Day 1

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch faced Nia Jax during the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following weeks of anticipation, it was confirmed that The Man would be going up against The Irresistible Force this week in a first-time-ever singles match. This showdown appeared to mark the climax of a deeply personal feud that dates back to Jax's infamous incident of breaking Lynch's face in 2018, a rivalry described by WWE as "5 years in the making."

In the opening match of the night, Lynch attempted to go for the Manhandle Slam early on, but Jax skillfully evaded it and effortlessly shrugged her off. Despite Jax's display of strength, Lynch exhibited incredible resilience. She executed a top-rope leg drop for a near fall, then transitioned into The Dis-Arm-Her, yet Jax found a way to escape.

At a pivotal moment, fans rose to their feet when Jax delivered the Avalanche Samoan Drop, but The Man managed to kick out. Later, Lynch attempted an attack from the middle rope, only to be stunned by a powerful right hand from Jax, incapacitating her.

Seizing the opportunity, Jax executed the Banzai Drop, securing a surprising and clean victory over Lynch, much to the astonishment of fans in the arena.

Expand Tweet

After this impressive win, it will be fascinating to see what's on the horizon for The Irresistible Force moving forward.

What did you make of the match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.