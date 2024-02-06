4 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 - Top free agent to attack powerful star?

WWE's next Premium Live Event is set to air later this month. Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 24, in Perth, Australia.

As one would expect when looking at the name of the event, the Elimination Chamber Match will be featured on the show. It has already been confirmed that a Women's Elimination Chamber Match will take place, but a men's version of the bout will almost certainly also be part of the lineup.

The other match already announced for the epic event will see Rhea Ripley defending her prized World Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Nia returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last year and immediately targeted The Eradicator. Now, the two will finally have their one-on-one match.

The big question is, of course, how will the bout end when the two clash in Australia? This article will take a look at a handful of ways the two powerful women's encounter could potentially end when they battle Down Under.

Below are four possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth.

#4. Rhea Ripley will lift her imposing foe up and hit The Riptide for the win

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. She first won the coveted prize back when it was known as the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship nearly a year ago at WrestleMania 39. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair in one of the best matches of the year.

In the time since then, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has gone on to dominate the competition. She has defeated the likes of Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dana Brooke, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega, among others, in both title and non-title bouts.

One notable and impressive trait The Ripper possesses is her incredible strength. When she battles Nia in her home country of Australia, Rhea may lift Nia up for The Riptide and proceed to pin her powerful foe in the center of the ring.

#3. Nia Jax could shake up WWE and pin Rhea

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax returned to WWE last year, and she has ridden a wave of momentum ever since. Unlike her previous experience on the main roster, Nia isn't involved in silly comedy or weight-shaming angles. Instead, she is being positioned as a serious threat to everybody in the company.

The powerful Jax is being pushed like a monster, and perhaps the best example of this is her win over Becky Lynch on RAW Day 1. The victory was a major surprise to fans who thought for sure The Man would stand tall. Instead, Nia was clearly being pushed towards her impending title match with Rhea.

While most WWE fans believe Rhea will pick up a big win in her home country, that may not be what happens. Nia could shock the world and defeat and dethrone Ripley. There is a known "hometown curse" in pro wrestling, perhaps it will come into play at Elimination Chamber.

#2. Liv Morgan could cost Rhea Ripley her title as a means of revenge

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular female stars in WWE today. From her beginnings on NXT to becoming a member of the Riott Squad, Liv always had potential. However, she really elevated her game over the last two years.

In that time, Morgan became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and even won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While she was away due to an injury for months, Liv Morgan returned in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Liv notably mentioned that she wants revenge on Rhea. The Ripper was the one responsible for the injury. As a result, she may show up at Elimination Chamber in Perth and cost Rhea her coveted Women's World Championship. The two could go on to have a grudge match at WrestleMania.

#1. Jade Cargill could appear and stop Nia Jax from cheating

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is the hottest free agent in WWE. She first signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year, but spent the time since her signing training at the Performance Center.

Cargill made her official in-ring debut in WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match and shockingly eliminated Nia Jax in dominant fashion. She went on to become one of the final three in the bout.

Despite being in the Rumble, Jade has yet to officially sign with any brand. This means she could surprise the world and Nia Jax specifically by appearing at Elimination Chamber. If Nia attempts to cheat in any way, Jade could show up, stop her, and build to an eventual showdown on RAW.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE