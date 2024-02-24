Rhea Ripley will be "squashed" at WWE Elimination chamber, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Rhea Ripley is one of the strongest names in WWE, a veteran believes she will be squashed at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

The Eradicator and Nia Jax have been setting up a feud over the last few weeks, which is set to see its culmination at Elimination Chamber. Despite Ripley being absolutely dominant in her title defenses, Nia's sheer power has led fans to question whether the Judgement Day member will be able to stay on top.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that Rhea Ripley will be the one to bite the dust at Elimination Chamber.

"I am gonna predict in my grand wizard of wrestling voice. Nia Jax will totally squash Rhea Ripley. (...) If Nia Jax is gonna squash Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax goes to WrestleMania, then Bianca or Becky defeats Nia Jax, or it's a great rematch with Rhea at WrestleMania. That can happen too." [13:20 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer also wants Nia Jax to defeat Rhea Ripley

According to Teddy Long, Nia Jax is the more likely contender to win at Elimination Chamber.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well you know that's another one that's, like we said back in the day, just too close to call. We got Rhea Ripley, that's certainly an outstanding competitor, man. This woman here has certainly made a name for herself, and she did it all on her own... But you gotta look at Nia Jax, man, she is triple tough. And she wants the chance at the title too. So this one here is certainly gonna be one, I don't know... But I would like to see Nia come out on top because I haven't seen her with a title." [12:37 onwards]

As of now, what is in store for Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber remains to be seen.

