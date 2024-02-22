Rhea Ripley sends warning to Nia Jax ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a message to Nia Jax ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 this weekend.

The Eradicator is scheduled to defend her title against Nia Jax at the premium live event this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Jax has been dominant since her return to the company last September and has a ton of momentum heading into the Women's World Championship match.

Speaking on today's episode of WWE's The Bump, The Judgment Day member delivered a final warning to The Irresistible Force. Rhea Ripley warned that Nia Jax's nightmares are going to become her reality at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

"Run. Just simply run. Don't look back. Do you really think it is smart playing with me? Do you really think it is smart attacking me from behind every single week? To the point that, it just angers me more and more, adds on to that. Run. Because once we are in that ring and you are stuck in between those ropes, and you can't leave. It is going to be all over for you. Your nightmares are going to become a reality," said Rhea Ripley. [From 43:22 to 43:54]

Rhea Ripley on how she feels heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has admitted that she does not know how she will react to performing in front of the fans in Australia this Saturday night at the premium live event.

During her conversation with Cathy Kelley on WWE's The Bump, Ripley said she does not know how her body would react on Saturday night. The Eradicator noted that she could get emotional like Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico for Backlash last year, or it could force her to lock in on Nia Jax.

Ripley noted that performing in Australia has caused her to feel many emotions ahead of Elimination Chamber.

"It makes me feel proud, happy, nervous, elated, everything. All of the emotions all in one, and I just don't know how I am going to react to that on the day. I don't know if I am going to get emotional like Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico. I don't know if that is going to happen to me. I don't know if it is going to make me zone in more to the point where I don't see anything else but Nia. I'm not sure how my body is going to naturally react but I'm very intrigued to see what happens," added Rhea Ripley. [From 42:01 - 42:32]

Rhea Ripley has put together a very impressive reign as Women's World Champion so far. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Nia Jax and head into WWE WrestleMania 40 as the champion.

