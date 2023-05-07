Zelina Vega broke down in tears during major match at WWE Backlash - PHOTO

Zelina Vega had a huge night at WWE Backlash. Fighting for the SmackDown Women's Championship in front of her home crowd in Puerto Rico, it was all about her opportunity against Rhea Ripley.

At the end of the night, Ripley was the one standing tall, but that didn't mean that it was not an emotional night for Vega.

Zelina Vega was already crying early on in the night when she was out in front of her home crowd and being cheered by those in attendance. For large portions of the match, Vega dominated.

She paid homage to Eddie Guerrero in the corner as well with the signature shoulder shake. It was her night to shine, and shine she did as the fans watched on. Unfortunately for her, Ripley was able to get away with the win still.

Moments after Vega almost defeated her, Ripley hit her with the Riptide out of nowhere. That was all she needed as she got the pin on Vega.

Despite her loss, fans continued to cheer the star, and she got a standing ovation after the match. She broke down in tears soon after, showing the emotions getting the best of her on such a major night.

Anirban Banerjee @pwanirban Zelina Vega broke down in tears at the crowd's reaction to her match. Amazing moment. Zelina Vega broke down in tears at the crowd's reaction to her match. Amazing moment. https://t.co/2DQ2ymNw8s

Zelina Vega's WWE feud with Ripley might be at an end, but it's unlikely she'll be forgetting this night anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes