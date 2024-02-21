"Mami is always on top"  - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley's unique RAW angle

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax had an interesting segment on last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Women's World Champion was not at last night's RAW in Anaheim but did appear via satellite for an interview with Nia Jax.

The Eradicator is scheduled to put her title on the line against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday night. The Irresistible Force was in California for last night's episode of RAW and attacked the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the Chamber match this Saturday will go on to battle the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

WWE uploaded a clip of the interview segment featuring Jax and The Eradicator on Instagram from last night's edition of RAW. Ripley vowed to retain the title and ruin Jax's momentum at the premium live event in Australia this Saturday night.

WWE fans have reacted to the clip on Instagram in a variety of ways. Many fans complimented Jax, while others claimed that Ripley won the war of words last night.

WWE RAW star names Nia Jax as someone she would like to wrestle

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri has delivered a warning to Nia Jax and revealed that the former champion is someone she would like to get in the ring with.

Maxxine Dupri competed in the Last Chance Battle Royal last night but came up short. However, she did receive many compliments from her peers on social media following the match. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, the Alpha Academy member named Jax as someone she would like to have a match against.

"Nia Jax. Because let's not forget the Battle Royal. When I was celebrating and she eliminated me for literally no reason except for to be mean. She needs to get hurt. I need to get my lick back." [2:03 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Maxxine Dupri in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as the Women's World Champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if the challenger can dethrone Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Who will you be rooting for in the Women's World Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

