"She needs to get hurt" - WWE Superstar calls out Nia Jax (Exclusive)

It appears that Nia Jax has another future opponent to worry about in WWE other than Rhea Ripley.

The Irresistible Force is gearing up for a massive match against the Eradicator soon at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. On the last episode of RAW, Nia and Rhea came face to face, leading to a violent brawl. Surprisingly, Nia was able to stand tall after the tussle, leaving the Judgment Day member in a heap.

It appears that Maxxine Dupri also wants a piece of Nia Jax, especially after their last encounter during the Women’s Battle Royale match on RAW last November. Maxxine had been eliminated by Nia, something which she is yet to forget.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Maxxine Dupri stated that Nia Jax was someone she wanted to face in the future.

"Nia Jax. Because let's not forget the Battle Royale. When I was celebrating and she eliminated me for literally no reason except for to be mean. She needs to get hurt. I need to get my lick back." [2:03 onwards]

Maxxine Dupri named a few other potential WWE opponents as well

According to the Alpha Academy member, there is still a feud to be had with Valhalla.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Dupri stated that she was also willing to go for the women's tag team titles with Ivy Nile:

"You know, I think that if we are thinking like Tag Team division, I think me and Ivy could go for those titles. I think that's a possibility, and I also think there is a lot of animosity with Valhalla still. So there is a lot going on in 2024." [2:19 onwards]

As of now, what the future holds for Maxxine Dupri in WWE remains to be seen.

