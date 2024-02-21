Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, and several other stars react to Maxxine Dupri's new look on WWE RAW

Zelina Vega, Nia Jax, and several more WWE stars have reacted to Maxxine Dupri's new look on the recent edition of RAW. The Alpha Academy member participated in the Last Chance Battle Royal on this week's red brand show.

Raquel Rodriguez triumphantly returned from a brief hiatus to win the Last Chance Battle Royal last night on the red brand. She has now qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair have also qualified for the match.

Maxxine Dupri took to Instagram following last night's edition of RAW to show off her new ring gear.

"Lettuce have a moment for the fit 🥬," she wrote.

Zelina Vega, Deonna Purrazzo, Cassie Lee, Megan Morant, and Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) have commented on the Alpha Academy members' Instagram posts. Vega, Liv Morgan, and many other stars have liked the post, as seen in the image below.

Dupri came up short in the Last Chance Battle Royal last night.

Maxxine Dupri shoots down rumors of joining WWE RAW faction

Maxxine Dupri has revealed that she would never join the Imperium faction on WWE RAW.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser recently admitted that he was distracted by Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's rivalry with Chad Gable of Alpha Academy.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the 26-year-old stated that she would never join Imperium and would be in Alpha Academy forever:

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh [gags]. No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die." [From 01:30 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Chad Gable defeated Ivar last night on WWE RAW, and Gunther once again retained the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Jey Uso in the main event. Only time will tell if Gable will get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship in 2024.

