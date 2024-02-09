26-year-old WWE Superstar shoots down rumors of joining Imperium (Exclusive)

A young WWE Superstar seems to be vehemently against joining Imperium, despite what rumors may suggest.

The superstar in question is Maxxine Dupri. A while back, there had been rumblings of her joining Imperium and leaving the Alpha Academy. This was fueled by Ludwig Kaiser's words. However, that did not seem to change Maxxine's mind, who seems very loyal to her current stable.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Dupri explained that she was never going to leave Alpha Academy. She stated:

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh (gags). No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die." [1:30 onwards]

The WWE Superstar has previously spoken about Carmella

Maxxine Dupri apparently looks up to Carmella a lot, explaining that she is something of a role model to her.

Speaking in a Q&A with Cageside Seats, the Alpha Academy member stated that her background was very similar to that of Carmella's. She also claimed that she was looking forward to a match between them in WWE.

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her. She’s someone that I really, really want to work with, because we have such similar backgrounds. I’m excited for it." (H/T Cageside Seats)

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Maxxine will get her dream match someday in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why the Imperium are so over. Check out his comments below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE