Female WWE star to abandon a faction for the second time? Analyzing her potential move

Alpha Academy has been one of WWE's most popular acts in recent months. Despite initially being portrayed as heels, Otis' unique charisma and Chad Gable's incredible in-ring ability turned the duo into fan favorites. A newcomer to the crew has also helped the act get over.

Maxxine Dupri is the newest member of the stable. Despite initially seeming like an odd fit, she has worked perfectly with the athletic marvels. As a trio, they fought off the imposing Viking Raiders and Valhalla.

Interestingly, another faction is showing interest in Dupri. Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser confronted the talented woman on WWE RAW. In no uncertain words, Kaiser made it clear that Maxxine would develop more quickly and into a better star with Imperium. While she seemed against the idea, could she leave her crew for the dominant stable?

There's a chance that Dupri could abandon the ship and join Ludwig, Gunther, and Giovanni Vinci because she's already done this same thing once before. Maxxine was part of the Maximum Male Models with Mansoor and Mace but left the duo for Otis and Gable.

She was part of a crew before that too. She spent a brief period on WWE NXT with Von Wagner and Robert Stone. She did exactly that as soon as the opportunity came to move to SmackDown with the Maximum Male Models. Dupri may do the same thing and join Imperium.

Maxxine's Dupri stablemate is set to chase after the WWE Intercontinental Championship

While it remains to be seen whether Maxxine Dupri remains committed to the Alpha Academy, there are undoubtedly big things happening with the group. Specifically, big things are happening for Chad Gable.

The former Olympian battled Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. While all four fan favorites put on a great effort, Chad Gable stood tall by the end of the bout.

This major win has earned Master Gable an Intercontinental Championship match against the reigning titleholder Gunther. No date for the bout has been announced yet, but many believe the two may clash at the Payback event in early September.

That show is just days before The Ring General would become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever. Of course, that would depend on if the big man can hold onto his belt until then.

Gable has won tag team gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Despite his impressive resume in the tag team ranks, he's yet to win a proper singles title on any of the three brands in WWE. Could that change when he fights Gunther? The odds aren't in his favor, but it could certainly happen.

