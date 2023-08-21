Maxxine Dupri opens up about her unique admiration for former WWE Women’s Champion

Maxxine Dupri is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars on the roster. The 26-year-old recently disclosed that she values her relationship with the first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank - Carmella.

While doing a Q&A with Cageside Seats, Maxxine was asked whether she ever got an opportunity to pick the brain of The Princess of Staten Island. Both of them come from a similar background, being a former dancer, Patriots cheerleader, Laker girl, and now a WWE Superstar.

The Alpha Academy star opened up about Carmella, saying that she hopes to step in the ring with the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Maxxine admitted that she got opportunities to talk to her idol before the latter took maternity leave:

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her. She’s someone that I really, really want to work with, because we have such similar backgrounds. I’m excited for it." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Carmella returned to WWE TV in late January and qualified for the Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous premium live event that took place in Montreal, Canada, on February 18. The bout was won by Asuka, who advanced to WrestleMania 39 to face Bianca Belair for the latter's world title. She immediately took off and later disclosed her pregnancy.

Maxxine Dupri speaks about her WWE run thus far

Despite having only made her debut a month ago against Valhalla on WWE RAW, Maxxine Dupri is feeling great about her progress on television. Speaking about the surreality of it all, she said:

"It’s wild. It’s like a pinch me moment on all levels because it’s like, ‘How did I get here? Why am I going through a table? What is happening?’ But at the same time, I’ll do anything for my boys [Otis and Gable] and if that means putting my body on the line and doing my best to protect them, even though [Valhalla] got that one up on me, it’s what it is."

Meanwhile, Chad Gable will face Gunther on Monday Night RAW for the latter's WWE IC Championship. The feud between Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders may continue in the coming weeks, as the former teased an Academy Rules contest down the line.

