AEW star looks absolutely jacked amid rumors of WWE move

An AEW star posted a picture of himself looking jacked. This comes amid speculation that he was headed to WWE.

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy have been part of a tag team named Private Party since the early days of AEW. They have become one of the best homegrown tag teams in the company. During the promotion's early days, they grabbed a lot of eyeballs after they defeated the Young Bucks. However, things went downhill for the duo for a couple of years after.

Their alliance with The Hardys didn't really help their careers. However, it looked like the future was bright for them as they defeated the Bucks to finally win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in late 2024. They held the title for 84 days before they lost it to the Hurt Syndicate earlier this year.

Since then, they have not been seen on AEW TV. In recent weeks, there have been reports that WWE was interested in Private Party. However, nothing has been confirmed. Marq Quen has now posted a picture to his Instagram stories showcasing his incredible physique.

Check out the story here.

Screengrab of Marq Quen's Instagram Story (source: Quen's Instagram Account)

Vince Russo commented on Private Party's potential move to WWE

Private Party's contracts are set to expire soon. Hence, speculation about them heading to WWE has started to surface. The Stamford-based promotion is also reportedly interested in signing the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, there might be one problem with their move.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo questioned what made Private Party different from the rest of the tag team division since they are not big guys.

"From what I remember, too, I mean, Private Party are not big dudes either, right? What's going to separate them from the rest of the pack?" Russo said. [From 1:02 onwards]

It looks like Marq Quen won't have to worry about size anymore since he looks jacked in his picture.

