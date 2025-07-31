Vince Russo has big issue with AEW stars' potential move to WWE (Exclusive)

AEW has recently seen many wrestlers jump ship to join WWE, with quite a few of them joining the sports entertainment juggernaut this year. Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May (Blake Monroe) and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks (Ricky Saints) both signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2025, and they could now be joined by a tag team.

The team in question is former World Tag Team Champions Private Party. The duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy has been with the promotion since its inception. With their contracts seemingly set to expire shortly, they could be in line for a move to WWE. Vince Russo addressed the same during the latest episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Russo pointed out one huge issue that could hinder the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' careers, stating that both Kassidy and Quen weren't 'big guys'.

"From what I remember, too, I mean, Private Party are not big dudes either, right? What's going to separate them from the rest of the pack?" Russo said. [From 1:02 onwards]

Private Party has had a long run in All Elite Wrestling, which has seen them defeat The Young Bucks to win tag team gold. They held the title for 84 days before dropping it to The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin on an episode of Dynamite in January 2025.

