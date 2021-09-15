"I welcome it"- AEW star looks forward to facing CM Punk

CM Punk's first match in AEW is in the history books and it's time to look at what's next. If the events on Dynamite last week were anything to go by, CM Punk is set for a collision course against Team Taz. FTW Champion Ricky Starks is looking forward to it.

The Second City Saint was addressing the crowd on AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati when Taz interrupted him from the commentary booth. CM Punk did not hesitate and asked the Suplex Machine to bring on anyone from Team Taz.

What's next for @CMPunk? Team Taz 😈



Did you catch this moment on #AEWDynamite? Watch more on the @tntdrama app: https://t.co/qtnMFLgQyc pic.twitter.com/iWnWGNThdQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 12, 2021

Although it looks like Powerhouse Hobbs will be first up against Punk, the end game is certain to be Ricky Starks, who has enjoyed a great rise in his stature since coming to AEW. Starks spoke about the potential CM Punk rivalry on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate:

"He called me out. I appreciate the spotlight there, but I'm tied up with Brian Cage right now. I have to get through that before I move on top Punk and see what he's about. If it keeps drawing attention, Punk, keep my name in your mouth. Keep it going. I welcome it," Ricky Starks said.

Ricky Starks feels CM Punk has been a major help backstage in AEW

In the same interview, Ricky Starks had a ton of praise for CM Punk and the work he does backstage with respect to matches and general advice. He called the Voice of the Voiceless "very approachable" and his presence a "big morale boost."

"It's been great," Starks said of having Punk backstage. "I know that he's a hard worker and backstage, he's very mindful of everyone and their matches and making sure he talks to them and critiques them. He's very approachable too. Having Punk back there is a big morale boost. A big morale boost," concluded Starks.

Also Read

For now, we are on course for a showdown between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, following a very public outcry from the Machine and his wife on social media regarding the former FTW champion's booking in AEW.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Arjun