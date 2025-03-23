AEW star makes audacious claim against Rob Van Dam

AEW has featured Rob Van Dam on more than a half-dozen occasions, with the veteran star working with rising stars such as Hook and Jack Perry. RVD has inspired more than a generation of pro wrestlers and is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats. However, another familiar face has just made a wild claim about the 54-year-old legend and his in-ring presence.

Ad

The Whole F'N Show made his name with his innovative in-ring skills and other carefully crafted aspects of the gimmick, such as the custom singlets. RVD's impressive arsenal includes moves with unique names like Five-Star Frogsplash and The Van Terminator. While the WWE Hall of Famer hasn't appeared in the All Elite ring since 4/20, another star has been using his own Six-Star Frogsplash in AEW and ROH as of late: Willie Mack.

Ad

Trending

The Mack recently appeared on AEW's Hey! (EW) with RJ City, and was asked why his Six-Star Frogsplash is one star better than RVD's finisher. The 38-year-old grappler jokingly responded with an audacious claim.

"Because I'm big and black," Willie Mack said. [H/T - Fightful]

City continued and asked Mack if he realized he was skewing the whole star-rating system. The former wrestler sarcastically pointed to how everyone thought five stars were the max and asked if six is as high as it gets, or if there will be some wrestler in Japan doing a Seven-Star Frogsplash in a few years. Mack responded and acknowledged the editor of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer, whose five-star match ratings have been hot topics of discussion for years, then jestingly dropped a challenge to doubters.

Ad

"Listen, they got it all messed up because of that Meltzer person. My six, fight me if you want to," Willie Mack said.

Ad

RVD and Willie have locked up on four occasions across different promotions.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will return to PPV on April 6 for its second annual Dynasty event, live from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated lineup for the show so far:

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Ad

Expand Tweet

AEW is rumored to announce a big champion vs. champion match for Dynasty. There's talk of doing AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. ROH Women's World Champion Athena, but that has not been confirmed yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE