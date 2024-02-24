AEW star makes a big revelation about Sting’s sons’ pro wrestling future after Dynamite appearance

A top AEW star has recently made an interesting revelation about the sons of the legendary wrestler Sting after their appearance on Dynamite.

In an interview with Digital Spy's Stephanie Chase, Darby Allin shared his thoughts on Garrett Lee and Steven Borden Jr., who were present in a recent episode of the company's flagship show. The former TNT Champion teamed with Sting to defeat Big Bill and Ricky Starks to become AEW World Tag Team Champions on the February 7, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

After the match, The Icon's sons would join him and Allin to celebrate the victory. However, all four individuals were brutalized by The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson assaulted Sting, his sons and his tag partner with baseball bats, laying them out to close the show.

The Young Bucks are set to challenge Sting and Allin for the tag team titles at Revolution 2024. Speaking on the interview, Allin spoke about the WWE Hall of Famer's sons, revealing that Garrett Lee and Steven Jr. were not interested in pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

"They're not interested at all," Allin said. "I've asked [Sting].. I was like, 'I'm just curious, I really want to know have your sons ever tried this?' He said, 'No, they're not interested.'"

The 31-year old star would further comment on the impressive physical build of the Borden siblings, suggesting that the two men perform as a tag team:

"It just wasn't a thing that they wanted to do, but I was curious because they're pretty big dudes. They should get together, become a tag team - that would be cool." [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Tony Khan announces Sting's last AEW Dynamite appearance

Sting is universally regarded as a legend in pro-wrestling history. The Icon's career has spanned almost four decades, and he has performed in several promotions, including WCW, TNA and WWE. Four years after being forced to retire due to injury, Sting returned to the squared circle in AEW, debuting at Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2020.

The Vigilante has mainly participated in tag team matches alongside Darby Allin. In 2023, Sting announced that he will wrestle his last match at Revolution 2024. The 64-year-old veteran recently captured the AEW World Tag Team Titles with Allin in February, 2024. The duo will defend their championships against The Young Bucks in Sting's last match at the pay-per-view on March 3.

En route to the former WCW World Champion's retirement bout at the Greensboro Coliseum, Tony Khan announced the date for Sting's last Dynamite appearance. Taking to X, the President of AEW revealed that the February 28, 2024 edition of Dynamite will mark the Stinger's final official appearance on TBS. The show will emanate from the Propst Arena in Huntsville, AL.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Sting will end his wrestling career with a loss to the AEW EVPs.

Will The Young Bucks defeat Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!