Tony Khan announces WWE legend's final AEW Dynamite appearance

Throughout its five-year history, Tony Khan's AEW has seen a handful of historic moments, such as the purchase of Ring of Honor and Brodie Lee's Celebration of Life. Now, the company is preparing to say goodbye to a legend of the wrestling business.

The legendary Sting will make his final stand at AEW Revolution on March 3, as Darby Allin and him attempt to defend their World Tag Team Championship against the villainous Young Bucks. Win or lose, it will be The Stinger's retirement match, making this year's Revolution pay-per-view an event for the history books.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will also be historic, as it will feature Sting's last official appearance on TBS. Tony Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) today to announce The Icon's final appearance and invited fans out to Propst Arena in Huntsville, AL, to say goodbye to the legend.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan further mentioned that Sting may turn up on AEW television in the future. However, for now, The Icon is retiring, making his last appearance on Dynamite as an active wrestler this Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Whether The Stinger decides to show up at future events just to say hello remains to be seen. In the words of The Icon himself, "The only thing that's for sure about Sting is nothing's for sure".

Tony Khan may not be able to get WCW footage for Sting's retirement celebration

Sting began his wrestling career almost forty years ago and has had many memorable runs in the decades to follow. However, his most iconic era took place in WCW.

AEW often draws from wrestling history to pay tribute to its stars. Unfortunately, Tony Khan may not be able to use any of The Icon's WCW footage, as WWE owns the library.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently pointed out that despite Tony Khan allowing Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Billy Gunn to make appearances for WWE, it seems unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion will give AEW the green light to use any of its footage:

"WWE owns all footage. I thought, like, it's not gonna happen. But you know, people [are] going like, 'Well, when WWE asked Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight, Chris Jericho could do stuff for the John Cena special show that they did, and Tony let them do it. And when Billy Gunn was asked to come to the Hall of Fame for the DX thing, Tony let him do it. So, maybe they will reciprocate. I don't think so," said Meltzer.

Sting is set to team up with his partner and protege, Darby Allin, one last time at AEW Revolution on March 3. The two will face The Young Bucks in what is sure to be a memorable and emotional match.

Are you excited about seeing Sting fight his last match at AEW Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below!