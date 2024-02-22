WWE might not allow AEW to use footage for Sting's retirement - Reports

Sting is all set for his retirement match at Revolution on March 3, 2024. AEW is seemingly working hard to make it a memorable occasion for the legend and his fans. Dave Meltzer recently discussed whether WWE will work with All Elite Wrestling in some capacity for the monumental event.

One question on everyone's mind is whether AEW could use footage from The Icon's stints in WCW and WWE to pay tribute to him.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that the two promotions had worked together in the past for John Cena's 20th anniversary celebration and Billy Gunn's WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of DX. However, he believed that it might not be the case for The Icon's retirement:

"WWE owns all footage. I thought, like, it's not gonna happen. But you know, people [are] going like, 'Well, when WWE asked Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight, Chris Jericho could do stuff for the John Cena special show that they did, and Tony let them do it. And when Billy Gunn was asked to come to the Hall of Fame for the DX thing, Tony let him do it. So, maybe they will reciprocate. I don't think so," said Meltzer.

The veteran journalist said since WWE allegedly didn't allow Kevin Nash to attend Sting's retirement, they might not let AEW use their footage:

"Sting asked Kevin Nash [if] he would like him to come. Wasn't necessarily to appear on television. Just he'd like him to be there because they are friends. Kevin Nash asked WWE, 'Can I go there?' Not on camera, just be there. Not even for the ceremony, just go there. And it was, 'No.' I think that's probably your answer when people ask about the footage," Meltzer added. [30:34 - 31:01]

AEW's Ric Flair met The Young Bucks before Sting's retirement match

Ric Flair has played a significant role in Sting's retirement storyline thus far. He was brought in as a 'retirement gift' for The Icon, but it looks like The Nature Boy has his own plans.

Sting & Darby Allin recently faced off against Powerhouse Hobbs & Konusuke Takeshita. At one point during the match, the two-time Hall of Famer assaulted Hobbs, showing that he was still up for a fight. On this week's Dynamite, Flair had a secret meeting with the AEW World Tag Team Champions' upcoming opponents, The Young Bucks.

It will be interesting to see what's next in the storyline involving the abovementioned names.

