AEW star makes a big revelation about WWE run: "Vince was pretty brutal"

A veteran AEW star has revealed what working under Vince McMahon in WWE was like. The star also had some nice things to say about Tony Khan.

The AEW star, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) has been active in the pro wrestling industry since the late 1980s. The 55-year-old legend has wrestled for major wrestling promotions including WCW, WWE, and TNA during his 30-year career. He is currently signed with AEW and has been with the company since its inception in 2019.

Dustin has shown no signs of stopping despite being in his 50s as he continues to wrestle occasionally in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor as one-half of the current ROH Tag Team Champions. Rhodes recently opened up about what it's like working with Tony Khan and how it's different from working with Vince McMahon.

Trending

Speaking on the Unbreakable podcast recently, Dustin revealed that Vince was brutal and he was worried about losing his job with WWE under him:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"This company, Tony Khan loves wrestling. It's 110% different than the Vince McMahon days. Vince was pretty brutal, and you were walking on eggshells all the time worried about your job. With Tony, he loves me. He is a huge fan of my wrestling. He's treated me very, very good here for the last five years." [H/T - WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star's last match in AEW

The former WWE star, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), has wrestled two matches in the year 2025. His first clash of the year came at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, where Dustin and Sammy Guevara successfully defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against House of Torture at the Tokyo Dome.

Following his win at Wrestle Dynasty, Dustin Rhodes made his in-ring return on AEW Collision two weeks ago. The veteran defeated Adam Priest in a two-minute squash match to make a statement.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Dustin Rhodes continues to go strong in his in-ring career and only time will tell what the future has in store for the legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback