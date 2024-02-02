AEW star makes a big statement in the wake of Vince McMahon allegations: "The culture was malicious"

A current AEW star and veteran opened up on the culture in the WWE locker room when he first got there in the wake of the allegations against the former Chairman of the company, Vince McMahon.

The wrestling community was shocked to the core recently after hearing about the lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The lawsuit was filed by a former employee of the Stamford-based promotion accusing Vince of Sexual assault and more.

In the wake of the recent infamous lawsuit, the former WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Matt Hardy recalled his early days in the Stamford-based promotion and how the culture was malicious.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt revealed:

“I would even probably use a stronger adjective than contentious. There were some times [when] the culture was malicious, I mean really bad. Not a lot of people [realise], especially with the mentality people have in this day and age. Not saying that in a bad way, just that people are much more caring, giving, open and willing to help everyone out, give everyone chances and opportunities."

He further stated:

"The culture when we first came in, the way they would bring you in and haze you, test you and do things to you to make you earn your place in that dressing room. You had to earn a seat, you had to earn a locker in the dressing room. There were some things that I saw done over the course of my first few years that people would be arrested for nowadays. So it was a different business.” [H/T: Inside The Rope]

Matt Hardy claims top AEW stars wouldn't have survived the Vince McMahon era

Matt Hardy feels top AEW stars and EVPs, The Young Bucks wouldn't have survived the malicious culture in WWE when Vince McMahon was running things:

"But there was a thing where I said if you guys would have come up when we came up, you never would have made it. And that was a legitimate statement. They’re both nice guys, they’re both sweethearts, but like a lot of people just could not have survived through that. It’s crazy. The culture was just so different.” [H/T Inside The Rope]

Meanwhile, the wrestling world has been shaken by the allegations on one of the biggest figures in wrestling history and only time will tell what will be the conclusion of the ongoing trial.

