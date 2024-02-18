AEW star makes a bold claim after The Rock's gesture on WWE SmackDown

An AEW star has reacted after The Rock made a hand gesture last night on SmackDown that looked all too similar to one used by their faction. The star in question is Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.

Recently, The Acclaimed joined forces with Bullet Club Gold to form The Bang Bang Scissor Gang. The super faction consists of six men holding all the trios gold in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

On SmackDown, The Rock seemingly made a gun gesture with his hand instead of the "one" when acknowledging The Bloodline. This drew a reaction from the members of The Bang Bang Scissor Gang. Anthony Bowens was the latest to react to the move. He took to Twitter to mention how the super faction had taken over the pro wrestling world:

"BANG BANG SCISSOR GANG RULES THE WORLD," Bowens tweeted.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns react to The Rock's gesture

Besides Anthony Bowens, The Gunns, who were behind the origin of the "Guns up" gesture, reacted to The Great One's hand sign.

Austin and Colten Gunn, the sons of Billy Gunn, are a part of Bullet Club Gold, who currently stand as the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Along with Jay White and Juice Robinson, they formed The Bang Bang Gang.

On Twitter, Austin shared a screenshot of The Rock seemingly making the finger gun gesture and joked about this being a reference to their faction.

"GUNNS UP," Austin tweeted.

His brother, Colten, replied to the tweet and claimed everyone wanted to join their group.

"Everyone wants to be in the bang bang gang…sorry kid, club's full," Colten tweeted.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang looks set to become one of the dominant factions in AEW. It remains to be seen what impact they'll have on the programming.

