"Sorry kid, clubs full" - WWE legend's son won't let The Rock join top faction

A WWE legend's son recently sent out a clear message to The Rock after his appearance on SmackDown.

The talent is none other than Colten Gunn. The Brahma Bull cemented his heel turn on the latest episode of the Friday night show. He criticized the fans for choosing Cody Rhodes over him and then officially joined Roman Reigns-led Bloodline. The group stood tall and did their signature "We The Ones" pose to end the show.

Shortly after, AEW stars Austin and Colten Gunn took turns to seemingly make fun of the fact that The Rock's hand gesture seemed similar to their "Gunns Up" pose in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Colten even went on to claim that The Brahma Bull wants to join The Bang Bang Gang, but he won't be allowed to.

You can check out Colten Gunn's post HERE.

"Everyone wants to be in the bang bang gang…sorry kid, clubs full," tweeted Colten Gunn.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Great One or any other member of The Bloodline claps back at The Gunns for their cheeky post-SmackDown jibes at the WWE legend.

Are you a fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turning heel on the road to WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.