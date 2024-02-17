AEW star reacts to The Rock's intriguing hand gesture on SmackDown

The Rock made an intriguing hand gesture during his appearance on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which drew a reaction from an AEW star. The star being discussed is Austin Gunn.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment made a much-anticipated appearance on SmackDown this week after slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The Brahma Bull's cousin, Roman Reigns, introduced him to the crowd and disclosed that The Great One was now a part of The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief also expressed that this alliance has made their faction stronger than ever.

SmackDown was about to go off the air, and every member of The Bloodline raised their fingers, including The Rock, to showcase their signature "We The Ones" gesture. While doing so, The People's Champion unintentionally made a “Gunns up" hand gesture which is The Gunns' signature gesture in AEW.

Therefore, when Austin Gunn saw the SmackDown clip going viral on X/Twitter, he reacted to it with a short message.

“GUNNS UP,” Austin Gunn shared.

Check out Austin Gunn's tweet below:

What the future has in store for The Bloodline in WWE remains to be seen.

The Rock debuted a new look on WWE SmackDown

When The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, fans got the hint of his heel turn. During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Brahma Bull cemented his heel turn by joining hands with his cousin, Roman Reigns, and officially became a member of The Bloodline.

When The Great One arrived at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the WWE Universe saw him donning a new outfit. He wore a new Versace vest that resembled the one he wore during the Attitude Era when he was a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

In addition, he insulted The American Nightmare like a true heel and even threatened him. It would be interesting to see how The People’s Champion's addition to The Bloodline will affect Rhodes’ story.

