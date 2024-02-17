The Rock debuts new look cementing his heel turn on SmackDown

The Rock showed up on WWE SmackDown for the first time since Cody Rhodes made his match against Roman Reigns official at the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event. While the fans got the return they were expecting, The Great One debuted a new look on the blue brand.

In the final segment of SmackDown this week, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline made the WWE Universe acknowledge them. Right before the show's closing moments, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion introduced The Rock to the crowd.

The Brahma Bull made an electrifying appearance on the show and showed off his new attire. His new Versace vest was very similar to the one he sported when he was one of the biggest heels in the industry during the Attitude Era.

Expand Tweet

On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns confirmed that The Rock was officially a part of the Bloodline and that now the faction is stronger than ever.

The former WWE Champion took to the ring and roasted every member of the fans for whining about Cody Rhodes's story.

Expand Tweet

Before the end of the show, he threatened Rhodes, saying that he would ensure that the American Nightmare left WrestleMania as the loser he is. He then raised his hand alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

What did you think of The Great One's attire? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE