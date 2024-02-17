Roman Reigns finally confirms the newest Bloodline member after nearly 1.5 years

Roman Reigns' appearance on SmackDown was the most highly anticipated moment in WWE this week. In the main event, he announced the newest Bloodline member after nearly 1.5 years.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was informed last week by Paul Heyman that not only will Roman Reigns be coming, but so will The Rock - the man who he walked out of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference after slapping Cody Rhodes.

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns came out last and said he had the privilege of announcing the newest Bloodline member, The Rock.

Expand Tweet

This was an expected move because The Rock showed heel-ish tendencies even during the Press Conference. But he took it up a notch on Smackdown and cemented his heel turn, coming out in a shirt resembling his early days in the Attitude Era.

Not only this, but he ended his full-blown heel promo by stating, "If you smell what The Bloodline is cooking," raising his finger along with the other members of the legendary Anoa'i family.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be a very exciting road to WrestleMania 40. It looks like The Brahma Bull has fully embraced the backlash he got from fans online to inculcate it into his new character.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE