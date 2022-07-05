"Hey look, it's Randy Orton!" - AEW star makes a cheeky reference to the WWE legend in hilarious 4th of July video

AEW star Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger in WWE) recently posted a funny video on the 4th of July that featured a quick reference to Randy Orton.

Hager and Orton had previously worked together when they were both in WWE. However, the former jumped ship to AEW in 2019 after leaving Vince McMahon's promotion.

Hager's first loss in the All Elite scene came at the hands of Jon Moxley. Since then, he has been involved in multiple feuds, most recently joining the Jericho Appreciation Society after his previous stable, The Inner Circle, was disbanded.

Just hours ago, the AEW star posted a hilarious video alongside his wife, Catalina Hager, where they were play fighting. The clip featured a moment where both pointed at a toy box with The Viper's image.

"Hey look, it's Randy Orton! (...) The Viper?" (0:50)

You can watch the full video here:

While Jake Hager has not shown any inclination to rejoin WWE anytime soon, anything is possible in the pro wrestling business. It remains to be seen whether he will ever have the chance to interact with The Viper in the future.

Randy Orton is currently out of action in WWE

While the Viper was one of the most active performers on the roster, he has recently encountered major back problems.

Alongside his partner Riddle, The 42-year-old was last seen competing in a tag team title unification match against The Usos, which the former team unfortunately lost. Afterward, Orton took time off to apparently recover from some "minor" back problems.

However, at this point, it has been reported that he will be out of action for a while. The star's absence also leaves Riddle without a partner in WWE.

As of now, it is unclear when The Viper will be back on TV. Fans can only hope for Orton's swift recovery in the coming months.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far