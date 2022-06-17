At 42, Randy Orton continues to be one of the fittest superstars on the current WWE roster. He has been a full-time performer for most of his career.

Recently, Orton took time off TV to recover from minor back problems. The Legend Killer last competed in a title unification match against The Usos, where he lost.

It has been almost a month since Orton last appeared on WWE TV, and fans wonder why it is so.

Why is Randy Orton not wrestling currently?

I’ve never seen him happier more motivated until this current run, he was truly having the best time ever.



An appreciation tweet for @RandyOrton specifically his run of work in 2022. I've never seen him happier more motivated until this current run, he was truly having the best time ever. Sucks to see it end like this so here's to hoping he comes back stronger and better than ever.

According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton's "minor back problems" have worsened. Orton is not in a condition to wrestle and is expected to be inactive for the rest of the year.

WWE reportedly had plans for Orton to battle Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2022. The Viper was supposedly slated to return to SmackDown following Riddle's match against The Tribal Chief.

With reports of the RK-Bro member undergoing surgery, it doesn't seem like we'll get to witness the grand encounter between The Apex Predator and The Head of the Table.

Bob Orton Jr. recently commented on a potential rivalry between Riddle and Randy Orton

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, "Cowboy" Bob Orton commented on the possibility of Randy Orton turning on Riddle. The WWE Hall of Famer opined that if The Apex Predator's inner voices convince him to turn heel, he might betray his partner.

RK-Bro has been together for more than a year now. The two individuals, who initially found it difficult to co-exist, have become one of the most beloved tag teams of the modern era.

While the implosion of RK-Bro will be heartbreaking, it might lead to an exciting feud between Orton and Riddle. The Original Bro has a 2-0 record against his tag team partner, a score that The Legend Killer would be eager to settle.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

