AEW star makes an embarrassing botch at All In 2025

An AEW personality made a disconcerting botch during a major match at the All In 2025 event. The star mistakenly mentioned a top star being in a match that he isn't in.
The AEW star Nigel McGuinness made a botch while on the commentary during All In 2025. Prior to the show, it was announced that Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Title due to injury. Later, a Four-Way match between Kyle Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia to crown the new champion was made official.
During the Men's Casino Gauntlet at the event, Ricochet made his entrance at number three. Nigel mistakenly said that the former WWE star has to come out for his four-way later, referring to the TNT Title match. McGuinness immediately apologized for the botch, saying he is losing himself.
While it could be seen as a botch made by Nigel McGuinness, many fans also believe that Nigel may have given a spoiler for the TNT Title Four-Way match, as Ricochet could interfere during the bout.
Speaking of Ricochet's performance in the Casino Gauntlet, he had a great showing during the match and tried to get help from Gates of Agony as well. However, he failed to win the bout.
