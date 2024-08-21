“I wouldn’t want my daughter to date someone like Nigel McGuinness,” says former WWE Champion

A former WWE Champion recently claimed he wouldn't want his daughter to date someone like Nigel McGuinness. The star who said this is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon worked with the global juggernaut under the ring name Daniel Bryan. He is a four-time WWE Champion and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion.

That said, Bryan Danielson recently sat down for an interview with The Sun Sport. During the chat, he was asked which wrestler he would let his family members date.

Danielson jokingly answered that he would not be comfortable letting Nigel McGuinness date his daughter or any other family member. But he had no such problem with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli.

“Oh, that's such a good question. There are so many people I would never let anybody in my family date. I don't wanna bury anybody (...) Because he's such a headcase. I wouldn't want my daughter to date someone like Nigel [McGuinness]. If my daughter dated somebody like Claudio? Absolutely.” [0:16 onwards]

McGuinness is currently signed to AEW. He previously worked in WWE alongside top names like Michael Cole and Vic Joseph.

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson says his daughter doesn't want him to win at All In

Bryan Danielson is going to take on Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on Sunday. If Danielson loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition.

In a recent interview with Paul Franks of BBC, Danielson revealed that his daughter wanted him to lose at All In so he could go home to her.

"My daughter doesn’t want to see me get beat up, but she wants me to lose, so I can come home and just be a dad," he said.

Earlier this year, The American Dragon disclosed that he would retire from full-time in-ring action soon to spend more time with his family. His contract with AEW has already ended, and All In may feature his last match as a full-time wrestler.

