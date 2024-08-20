Bryan Danielson's daughter wants him to lose; AEW champion responds with ominous threat ahead of high-stakes title match

Things have quickly become personal between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW All In 2024. The American Dragon has put his career on the line in an attempt to win the AEW World Championship, and Strickland has unleashed his vicious side in response.

Swerve attacked Danielson on last week's AEW Dynamite. This came after the reigning champion promised to maim, cripple, and retire the legendary star in front of his family at Wembley Stadium.

This Sunday will be an important day for Bryan Danielson, who will have his family watching his match at All In. Ahead of the pay-per-view, the 43-year-old revealed to BBC's Paul Franks that his daughter wanted him to lose so that he could retire and stay home with her:

"My daughter doesn’t want to see me get beat up, but she wants me to lose, so I can come home and just be a dad," Danielson said.

Swerve Strickland had an ominous response to this information. The AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter to assure Danielson's daughter that her father would retire after their match:

"I got you Birdie," Strickland wrote.

Bryan Danielson lashes out at Swerve Strickland following blindside attack

Swerve Strickland was ruthless on last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The champion demolished The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta while Bryan Danielson watched from ringside.

Swerve continued the beating after the match, forcing The American Dragon to intervene. However, the champ took it a step further when he claimed that he would cripple Danielson in front of his daughter at All In.

Afterward, Bryan Danielson vented his anger at his opponent:

"As if this wasn't enough, as if this wasn't enough for this to be my last chance to wrestle for the AEW World Championship. As if this wasn't enough that if I lose this match, I retire and never wrestle again. As if that wasn't enough that you hurt Wheeler Yuta, he's like a son to me. As if all of that were not enough that you mentioned my daughter, and you mentioned crippling me in front of my daughter."

The American Dragon promised to present the most violent version of himself at All In on August 25. He's revealed that if he loses the match, he'll never wrestle again. Whether he can overcome the vicious Swerve Strickland and finally claim the AEW World Championship remains to be seen.

