AEW star makes embarrassing botch at Revolution, fans draw comparison with Top Dolla

An unfortunate botch took place tonight on AEW Revolution during the All-Star Scramble match.

It was a great match overall, as eight of the promotion's top stars shared the ring, with a shot at the AEW World Championship on the line. The match was full of chaos as all men were sharing the ring at the same time.

At a point in the match, Dante Martin of Top Flight had all the momentum, as he was taking out everyone in his sight. After hitting a Suicide Dive on Brian Cage on the outside, he kept going and ran back into the ring and attempted a Tope Con Giro to the three men on the other side of the ring.

He ended up jumping too low, and his feet clipped the top rope, causing him to lose momentum and be launched a much shorter distance than he expected. Luckily, he did not fall wrong, and the three men sold the dive upon impact.

A clip of the moment can be found below.

Fans immediately compared this to a botch of former WWE Superstar Top Dolla back in an episode of WWE SmackDown in December 2022.

The match continued on like nothing happened for a few more minutes, as they kept up with the chaotic action on show through the whole match.

In the end, Dante would be the one to eat a pin from Wardlow to end the match, as Mr. Mayhem now has a future AEW World Title shot.

