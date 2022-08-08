"Why didn’t he talk about Bryan [Danielson]?" - AEW star makes inquisition on former WWE Champion's recent promo

AEW star Daniel Garcia was curious about Bryan Danielson's name not being mentioned in a vignette featuring Blackpool Combat Club led by former WWE star Jon Moxley.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Garcia bested Danielson via referee stoppage. The former locked the Sharpshooter on the latter, making him pass out. Since then, the AEW star has been confident after outclassing The American Dragon. He consistently called Bryan out on Twitter and asked for another match during a backstage segment last week.

Garcia shared the BCC's promotional video led by Moxley on Twitter. The JAS member then expressed his curiosity as to why Danielson wasn't included in the video and his name wasn't even discussed in the vignette by the Interim AEW World Champion.

"Why didn’t he talk about Bryan? Why isn’t he in this video? What happened to Bryan?," Garcia tweeted.

Danielson hasn't responded to any of the references Garcia has made on Twitter. It will be interesting to see if there will be a third match between the two technically-sound wrestlers.

AEW faithful gave some thoughts on Daniel Garcia's latest jab at Bryan Danielson

Twitter fans didn't hesitate to share their opinions on Daniel Garcia's recent take on Bryan Danielson. A couple of fans had an interesting exchange, with one fan emphasizing that Garcia defeated Danielson, which is why the latter disappeared.

Another responded that The American Dragon will eventually get his payback on 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, a user went brutally honest about Garcia's win against Danielson at Fight for the Fallen.

One fan then stated how The American Dragon wasn't a part of the latest BCC vignette because he didn't have a title. The group currently sports three champions: Moxley as Interim AEW World Champion, Wheeler Yuta as ROH Pure Champion and Claudio Castagnoli as ROH World CHampion.

Lastly, a netizen had an interesting suggestion for the 23-year-old that he should be a member of the BCC, even though he was a full-fledge associate of JAS.

It remains to be seen when Danielson will return to programming to possibly address Garcia. Fans will have to stay tuned to anticipate if The American Dragon will resurface and challenge the youngster to another classic bout.

Do you want to see Bryan Danielson-Daniel Garcia 3 in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

