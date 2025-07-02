AEW star makes a massive accusation against Hurt Syndicate

A major accusation has been made against The Hurt Syndicate by a popular AEW star. The talent is aiming to defeat the dominant faction and take its title.

AEW star "Speedball" Mike Bailey accused The Hurt Syndicate of holding the World Tag Team Title hostage. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley won the championship in January and have absolutely dominated the entire division. The group has overcome a number of challenges in the past few months.

Benjamin and Lashley have yet to defend their tag team title since retaining it against Sons of Texas at Double or Nothing 2025. Now, they have been accused of holding the gold hostage.

On his recent YouTube vlog, Speedball spoke about the faction alongside his tag team partner, Kevin Knight. Mike Bailey also vowed to take the title from Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin and deliver some good tag team matches.

"So, I mean, we laid out the challenge, and that's the plan. Like the fact that they're holding the tag team titles [sic] hostage is the only right way to describe what is happening, and we need to take it from them and get you some good godda*n tag team title matches," Bailey said. [7:51 - 8:12]

The Hurt Syndicate competed in its last match against JetSpeed

More than a month ago, Maxwell Jacob Friedman became an official member of The Hurt Syndicate after weeks of teasers. After joining the group, MJF teamed up with AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to take on "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight of JetSpeed, and Mascara Dorada in a trios match on Dynamite a few weeks ago.

While Jetspeed and Mascara Dorada had some offense in a match that went on for over 11 minutes, The Hurt Syndicate eventually secured the win.

It seems JetSpeed is not done with the Syndicate, and only time will tell what's next in their feud.

