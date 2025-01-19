AEW star makes a massive allegation

A top AEW star made an allegation about his former ally after what went down on the latest episode of Collision. The star had been teasing parting ways from his team for quite some time.

On Collision: Maximum Carnage, AEW star Max Caster called out his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, to talk about their recent issues. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn also showed up to sort things out between his allies. However, the situation just kept getting worse between The Acclaimed and Gunn.

Max Caster disrespected both Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens before announcing that The Acclaimed was no more. After the shocking events of Collision: Maximum Carnage, Caster took to X/Twitter to break his silence on The Acclaimed's breakup by accusing Bowens of abuse.

"Abuse."

You can view his post below.

The Acclaimed has seemingly disbanded after the heated promo battle. After their segment on Collision, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn performed the 'scissoring' taunt for the last time. It seems Caster is set for a singles run as a heel, and only time will tell where Bowens and Gunn go from here.

What did you think about The Acclaimed's breakup? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

