AEW star makes shocking return; finally shows up after 330 days

An AEW and ROH fan-favorite has finally made his return on the latest episode of Ring of Honor television. The star in question, Dalton Castle, has been out of action due to injury since the middle of last year.

Ad

The June 5 edition of ROH on HonorClub aired a vignette in which four masked individuals reminiscent of Castle's usual companions The Boys were stumbling across a desert littered with peacock feathers, until eventually stumbling across an image of The Party Peacock himself painted on a rock.

The four individuals were afterwards surprised and then elated by the sudden appearance and landing of a UFO, out of which stepped Dalton himself.

Check out the vignette on ROH's X/Twitter page HERE.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The unique segment seemingly marks Castle's programming return on Ring of Honor television. The 39-year-old star was last seen in action on the July 13, 2024 episode of AEW Collision, where he was knocked out while wrestling Roderick Strong in a contender's bout for the ROH World Championship.

In an interview last year, Dalton Castle had confirmed that he had suffered a torn bicep in July.

What Dalton Castle had been upto in AEW/ROH this past year

Even before being sidelined with injury after his match against Roderick Strong, Dalton Castle had made only a handful of appearances on AEW programming throughout last year. He lost to Shingo Takagi on Rampage, and to Hechicero on the one-year anniversary episode of Collision in June. The former ROH World Champion was defeated by Trent Beretta on Rampage in May before that, in what had been the fan-favorite's first All Elite Wrestling match in 2024.

Ad

Prior to this, Castle wrapped up a several-weeks long rivalry with Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie on ROH, culminating in him defeating the erstwhile John Morrison in a chaotic Fight Without Honor at ROH Supercard of Honor 2024. He continued to be featured on the Tony Khan-owned promotion until his injury last July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More