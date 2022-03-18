"Tell Jon he's not allowed to chase" - AEW star makes a special request to Renee Paquette

AEW star Danhausen recently took to Twitter to make a special request to former WWE presenter Renne Paquette (f.k.a. Renne Young). The request came after this week's edition of Dynamite when Jon Moxley, Paquette's husband, and Danhausen had a brief interaction

On this week's show, the newly formed tag-team of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, alongside their mentor William Regal took on Best Friend's Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. Moxley and Danielson won the bout, and afterward, Yuta received a slap from the former NXT General Manager.

In the opening seconds of the bout, Moxley attacked Taylor and then chased after the former ROH star, who had accompanied them to the ring. As a result, Danhausen took to Twitter to make a special request to Renee Paquette, asking her to forbid Moxley from chasing him again.

"Will you tell Jon he’s not allowed to chase Danhausen around the ring again? Thank you."

Bryan Danielson and John Moxley are unbeaten as a team in AEW

Danielson has wanted to team up with Moxley for quite some time, but the former world champion said that the only way he would team up with someone is if they bleed together first.

This led to a bloody match at Revolution between the the American Dragon and the former Lunatic Fringe. It was won by Moxley. After the bout, the two were still exchanging blows when William Regal showed up and slapped sense into the two former WWE Superstars.

The perfect combination, as William Regal would say, is doing quite well so far as a team in AEW. Danielson and Moxley are currently unbeaten as a team, having beaten Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta this week and the Workhorsemen, comprising of JD Drake and Anthony Henry last week.

Moxley and Danielson look formidable together, and it remains to be seen if they will add some other stars to their group. They could in the near future also challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The possibilities are endless, and only time will tell how their partnership will shape up.

Can Moxley and Danielson go all the way and win the World Tag Team Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

