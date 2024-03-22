AEW star makes a wild comparison involving Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and The Undertaker

A current AEW star and former WWE veteran shed light on the name change of Mercedes Mone after being known as Sasha Banks while also comparing her to The Undertaker.

The star in question is Matt Hardy. Sasha Banks allegedly walked out of the WWE due to creative issues back in 2022. Months later, she made her debut on New Japan Pro Wrestling with a new name, 'Mercedes Mone.' She recently made her AEW debut as 'Mercedes' as well. While the new name is steadily sticking with the fans, Mone is still known as 'Sasha' to the casual fans.

The current AEW star, Matt Hardy also feels the same way. Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, Matt explained how "Sasha Banks" still sticks with him despite her being known as 'Mercedes Mone,' making comparisons with 'The Undertaker' as well:

"I'll always refer to her as Sasha Banks, you know it's just like saying if The Undertaker changed his name. I wouldn't call him by the other name, it would be Taker. There's certain guys that you just get stuck calling them that title and it sticks. [...] That's what they'll be known as because that's where they really achieve their greatest success and their most popular period and what not and those names end up sticking so yeah that's why Sasha Banks sticks." [7:55-8:36]

Mercedes Mone appeared on Dynamite this past week

A week after her grand debut, Mercedes Mone made her second AEW appearance this past Wednesday at Dynamite in Toronto. Mercedes cut another emotional promo before she was rudely interrupted by the TBS champions, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Julia and Skye were going to assault Mone with a steel chair in their hands. Thankfully, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale came for the save. However, it looked like Willow was going to hit Mone with a chair.

Considering the current situation, it seems Mone is heading for a feud with the TBS champion, Julia Hart. It remains to be seen what's next for the former WWE women's champion.

