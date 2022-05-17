"He knew where I came from"- AEW star Malakai Black comments on nine-time WWE Champion

AEW star Malakai Black recently spoke about working with Triple H in WWE. He stated that the latter worked with him rather than telling him what to do.

For those unaware, The Game has been an executive producer of NXT. The leader of the House of Black worked under Triple H from 2016 to 2019 before moving to the main roster. He won the Black and Gold brand's main championship and had intense feuds with the likes of Adam Cole and Andrade.

Speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, the former WWE Superstar shared what it was like working with The Cerebral Assassin. He recalled that Hunter would ask him about his take on the gimmick.

"Hunter was definitely a guy that said like ‘what do you want to do, what do you think, what do your characters think?' Like, ya know, he would work with me because he knew where I came from and he knew what I did and then he went, I have this dude that looks this way and he doesn’t these certain things, I don’t want to tell him how to do it because he’s clearly understanding what I want from him and I can now help him," Malakai said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Malakai Black also shared advice given to him by The Undertaker

Speaking on the same edition of the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai Black recalled the advice he received from The Deadman. He stated that The Undertaker told him that he cannot be looked at as a "regular guy."

"Taker used to come up to me and say ‘just make sure that whenever you wrestle, people… people cannot be normal with what you are’ and even now in this, in this installment, people can’t look at what I do and just go 'right, regular guy.' He’s like, because you’re not a regular guy and characters like ours need to be sold by the individual."

Since leaving WWE and joining AEW in 2021, Malakai and the House of Black are currently locked in a feud with Death Triangle in AEW. It will be interesting to see if they can overcome the likes of PAC, Penta, and Rey Fenix. It would be interesting to see if the two teams will collide at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy