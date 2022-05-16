Details on The Undertaker's advice to top AEW star about his character

AEW star Malakai Black recently spoke about a piece of advice given to him by The Undertaker. Deadman stated that Black is not a regular guy.

The leader of the House of Black and the WWE Hall of Famer have certain similarities between their characters. They both presented a dark and brooding look and wore majorly black attire.

Speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, the former NXT champion spoke about his time in the WWE. He stated that The Deadman used to speak to him about his character. He told Malakai how he cannot be seen as just another wrestler with a character like him.

"Taker used to come up to me and say ‘just make sure that whenever you wrestle, people…people cannot be normal with what you are’ and even now in this, in this installment, people can’t look at what I do and just go ‘right, regular guy’. He’s like, because you’re not a regular guy and characters like ours need to be sold by the individual." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Malakai Black seems to have implemented Undertaker's advice well and has been able to build a very unique character in AEW.

AEW star Malakai Black loved his match with Adam Cole

Speaking on the same edition of the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai Black shared one of his favorite moments from his NXT career. He talked about the Extreme Rules match he had with Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia.

Black beat his current AEW colleague in that match and he thinks quite fondly of that encounter.

"That me and Adam Cole had at Philadelphia [NXT] TakeOver, it was a street fight if I remember correctly, it was the perfect audience that was in the perfect town, it was the perfect person, Paul Heyman, introducing that pay-per-view and everything aligned there,” Malakai remembered. “On that night, Adam, who is a phenomenal wrestler, I hold him in high, high regards, he did such a great job, ya know, selling the character that was Aleister [Black]" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Malakai Black and Adam Cole showed great in-ring chemistry during their bout in WWE. It will be interesting to see if these two cross paths again in AEW.

You can check out the results for AEW Rampage here.

Edited by Neda Ali