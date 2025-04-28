AEW star Mariah May's former partner is officially returning to Tony Khan's promotion

Mariah May's former partner is set to arrive in Tony Khan's company. She will be competing in an upcoming match.

Ad

Mina Shirakawa arrived in AEW in 2024 and quickly reunited with her close friend Mariah May. She faced off against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship and lost. After May defeated Storm for the title at All In 2024, Shirakawa got involved in a feud with the champ after she tried to smash a bottle over her head. She challenged her former partner for the title on the December 11 episode of Dynamite and lost. After her loss at Wrestle Dynasty, the Japanese star returned to Stardom, where she continued to perform.

Ad

Trending

It was recently reported that Mina Shirakawa wrestled her last match for Stardom and was on her way to All Elite Wrestling. She is set to face Leila Grey on ROH TV this week. She is also expected to be making a return to AEW programming as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mariah May sent a message to the fans amid rumors of her WWE move

Mariah May has found quite a bit of success ever since she joined AEW. She captured the Women's World Championship within a few months and was involved in an incredible storyline with Toni Storm. Despite her success in All Elite Wrestling, there were reports that she was not going to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion and was interested in joining WWE.

Ad

Amid these rumors, she recently took to X/Twitter to send a message showcasing her gratitude to the fans.

“i truly have the best fans in the world 🫶🏼 humbled and grateful to everyone i have met over the past few weeks. so many different walks of life, so many different stories. and wrestling brings us together 🤍," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Women's World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More