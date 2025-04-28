AEW star Mariah May's former partner is officially returning to Tony Khan's promotion

Mariah May's former partner is set to arrive in Tony Khan's company. She will be competing in an upcoming match.
Mina Shirakawa arrived in AEW in 2024 and quickly reunited with her close friend Mariah May. She faced off against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship and lost. After May defeated Storm for the title at All In 2024, Shirakawa got involved in a feud with the champ after she tried to smash a bottle over her head. She challenged her former partner for the title on the December 11 episode of Dynamite and lost. After her loss at Wrestle Dynasty, the Japanese star returned to Stardom, where she continued to perform.
It was recently reported that Mina Shirakawa wrestled her last match for Stardom and was on her way to All Elite Wrestling. She is set to face Leila Grey on ROH TV this week. She is also expected to be making a return to AEW programming as well.
Mariah May sent a message to the fans amid rumors of her WWE move
Mariah May has found quite a bit of success ever since she joined AEW. She captured the Women's World Championship within a few months and was involved in an incredible storyline with Toni Storm. Despite her success in All Elite Wrestling, there were reports that she was not going to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion and was interested in joining WWE.
Amid these rumors, she recently took to X/Twitter to send a message showcasing her gratitude to the fans.
“i truly have the best fans in the world 🫶🏼 humbled and grateful to everyone i have met over the past few weeks. so many different walks of life, so many different stories. and wrestling brings us together 🤍," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Women's World Champion.