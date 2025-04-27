Mariah May sends a message to her fans amid rumors of a move to WWE

Mariah May has sent a thoughtful message to her fans amid rumors of a move to WWE. This is sure to warm their hearts and may provide some respite.

It was recently reported that The Glamour had told AEW that she would be signing a contract extension soon. Also, it was previously reported that WWE would offer her a lucrative contract proposal once she became a free agent.

Many of her fans were restless and speculating that she would soon leave, even expressing their feelings on social media. However, Mariah May has now taken to X/Twitter to send a message to her fans, thanking them for being the best in the world.

“i truly have the best fans in the world 🫶🏼 humbled and grateful to everyone i have met over the past few weeks. so many different walks of life, so many different stories. and wrestling brings us together 🤍.”

Konnan questions if Mariah May wants to stay in AEW

Konnan is one of the most outspoken figures in the wrestling world, and he often shares his opinions on everything related to wrestling.

On a recent episode of his K100 podcast, Konnan questioned whether Mariah May really wants to be in AEW. He stated:

“She is also sick as a performer, you see what the other people are doing, cause we did, and bro, they're like, 'That place is hot, they are using everybody right, they're telling that if I come in, I might start a program. Let's say an example I might start a program with Charlotte you know [right].' They got so many things to offer that AEW doesn't. AEW is good, if WWE doesn't want you right now, right, or to get WWE to look at you, who really wants to stay there?”

Given the rumors around her, it will be interesting to see what happens once her contract comes to an end.

