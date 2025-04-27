  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mariah May sends a message to her fans amid rumors of a move to WWE

Mariah May sends a message to her fans amid rumors of a move to WWE

By Sujay
Modified Apr 27, 2025 02:29 GMT
Mariah May is a top AEW star. (Image credits: Mariah May
Mariah May is a top AEW star. (Image credits: Mariah May's X page)

Mariah May has sent a thoughtful message to her fans amid rumors of a move to WWE. This is sure to warm their hearts and may provide some respite.

Ad

It was recently reported that The Glamour had told AEW that she would be signing a contract extension soon. Also, it was previously reported that WWE would offer her a lucrative contract proposal once she became a free agent.

Many of her fans were restless and speculating that she would soon leave, even expressing their feelings on social media. However, Mariah May has now taken to X/Twitter to send a message to her fans, thanking them for being the best in the world.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“i truly have the best fans in the world 🫶🏼 humbled and grateful to everyone i have met over the past few weeks. so many different walks of life, so many different stories. and wrestling brings us together 🤍.”
Ad

Konnan questions if Mariah May wants to stay in AEW

Konnan is one of the most outspoken figures in the wrestling world, and he often shares his opinions on everything related to wrestling.

On a recent episode of his K100 podcast, Konnan questioned whether Mariah May really wants to be in AEW. He stated:

“She is also sick as a performer, you see what the other people are doing, cause we did, and bro, they're like, 'That place is hot, they are using everybody right, they're telling that if I come in, I might start a program. Let's say an example I might start a program with Charlotte you know [right].' They got so many things to offer that AEW doesn't. AEW is good, if WWE doesn't want you right now, right, or to get WWE to look at you, who really wants to stay there?”

Given the rumors around her, it will be interesting to see what happens once her contract comes to an end.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications