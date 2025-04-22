Top star is "sick" of AEW stint, claims Konnan: "Who really wants to stay there?" 

WCW legend Konnan gave his take on a top AEW star's current situation in the company. He did not hesitate to take shots at the promotion and claimed no wrestler wants to be there.

The star, Mariah May, is also a former Women's World Champion. There have been rumors that she is set to leave Tony Khan's promotion and join WWE. During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about her stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He believed that The Glamour was not happy anymore and was more inclined toward WWE. Furthermore, Konnan also added that she was impressed after witnessing the utilization of talent in WWE and the things Triple H and Co. offered their superstars that All Elite Wrestling did not.

"She is also sick of the performer, you see what the other people are doing, cause we did, and bro, they're like, 'that place is hot, they are using everybody right, they're telling that if I come in, I might start a program.' Let's say an example I might start a program with Charlotte you know [right]. They got so many things to offer that AEW doesn't. AEW is good, if WWE doesn't want you right now, right, or to get WWE to look at you, who really wants to stay there?" Konnan said. [5:17-5:50]

Another wrestling legend believes Tony Khan should bring back Mariah May one last time before she leaves AEW

Amidst the rumors that Mariah May was exiting AEW, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette stated that Tony Khan should bring her back for one last program.

He suggested a final feud with her heated rival, Timeless Toni Storm, or maybe a program with another rising star to push them and possibly fill the void she would create if she does leave All Elite Wrestling.

"If she's got six more months, but I think she's leaving, I'm gonna bring her back, she's gonna do another job for Toni Storm. I think I can beat you, you give me a rematch, I'll beat her again and then instead of beating her like a drum, which many ... promoters would have done in the past when somebody is leaving especially if its not cordial, then you pick maybe one other girl to get a brief program with just for her to put that girl over too."

With Mariah May's future uncertain, seeing what she does next in the wrestling world will be interesting.

