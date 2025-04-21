Tony Khan needs to bring back Mariah May to AEW for final match against ex-WWE star, says wrestling legend

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan might be losing a top talent in Mariah May from his roster, as rumors of her departure continue. Should that happen, a wrestling legend believes that Khan should bring her back on television to battle a former WWE Superstar before she leaves the promotion.

The wrestling legend is Jim Cornette, and he was referring to Mariah's arch rival, Timeless Toni Storm. During a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette brought up May's rumored exit from AEW. According to him, the former Women's World Champion should give back to All Elite Wrestling before leaving the promotion. Cornette suggested another brief program with Toni Storm, a top feud that gained much attention and went on for months.

Moreover, he thought Mariah May could feud with a rising star to put her over in the company.

"If she's got six more months, but I think she's leaving, I'm gonna bring her back, she's gonna do another job for Toni Storm. I think I can beat you, you give me a rematch, I'll beat her again and then instead of beating her like a drum, which many ... promoters would have done in the past when somebody is leaving especially if its not cordial, then you pick maybe one other girl to get a brief program with just for her to put that girl over too." [16:36 - 17:08.]

Tony Khan commented on Mariah May's epic rivalry with Timeless Toni Storm in AEW

Mariah May started to get noticed as the protégée of Timeless Toni Storm. Soon after, she turned on her mentor and began a highly intense rivalry that went on for months and culminated at AEW Revolution in the infamous Hollywood Ending.

During an interview with TV Insider, Khan addressed her future in the company while reflecting on the feud between May and Storm.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and Timeless Toni Storm," Khan said.

The Glamour has been rumored to leave AEW and join WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for May, given her contract reportedly expires this summer.

