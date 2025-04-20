Mariah May spotted with ex-WWE Champion just before WrestleMania amid uncertain AEW future

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:42 GMT
Mariah May with a former WWE Champion (Source-Mariah on X and WWE.com)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May got snapped with a former WWE World Champion amid her absence from Tony Khan's promotion. There have been rumors that May's future is uncertain with the company.

Mariah May was spotted with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Jinder was released from the Stamford-based promotion last year after over a decade in the company. Since his unfortunate release, Mahal has been quite active on the independent wrestling scene. The Modern Day Maharaja was seen with the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Since losing her AEW Women's World Title in an epic Hollywood Ending match at Revolution 2025, Mariah May has not been on TV. Amid her absence, there have been rumors of The Glamour potentially heading to WWE after her current deal is up. With rumors rampant, May was seen with Jinder Mahal at a recent event.

Taking to X/Twitter, Jinder Mahal shared a picture with Mariah from the recent WrestleCon event in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41. Jinder posted the picture without any caption.

Tony Khan commented on Mariah May amid ongoing WWE rumors

While the rumors of Mariah May's uncertain future with AEW continue to circulate, Tony Khan was asked about the same recently.

During an interview with TV Insider, Khan addressed the speculation by reflecting on his decision to sign Mariah and hinted at the continuation of her feud with Toni Storm.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and "Timeless Toni Storm," Khan said.
Fans are still hoping to see Mariah May back on AEW TV. Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Glamour.

Edited by Debottam Saha
