Tony Khan comments on Mariah May's future amid rampant WWE rumors

Mariah May has been a hot topic in the wrestling world over the last few weeks. The former AEW Women's World Champion is still absent from television, and Tony Khan has now addressed her situation.

It was recently reported that May's contract will expire this year. That set loose a storm of rumors and speculation on whether The Woman from Hell would make the jump to WWE once her time in All Elite Wrestling was over.

Although some of those rumors have been dispelled, there has also been chatter about May's interest in joining the sports entertainment juggernaut. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan addressed the speculation. Although the AEW President was cagey about her status, he may have provided a hint about her future:

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and "Timeless Toni Storm," said Khan.

Update on Mariah May's contract status

The Glamour spent most of the last year in a heated rivalry with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, which many fans have called AEW's best story ever. However, after losing a brutal "Hollywood Ending" match against Storm at Revolution 2025, she's been off TV.

Fightful and PWInsider have both reported that Mariah still has plenty of time on her contract, so any free agency bids are still several months out, at the least. In a recent Live Q&A for Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary journalist Bill Apter teased fans about the AEW star's intentions:

"Yeah, we were just talking about that. So, is she coming to WWE? All I can say is Mariah may."

At 26 years old, May has the wrestling world at her fingertips. Tony Khan gave her a massive push to the top of the company, but whether she sticks around for another contract remains to be seen.

